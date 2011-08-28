UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HOUSTON Aug 28 Dominion Resources (D.N) reduced output to 50 percent at its two-unit 2,100-megawatt Millstone nuclear power generating station in Connecticut on Sunday as Tropical Storm Irene moved through the state, a company spokesman said.
The units began reducing output ahead of the storm on Saturday to help maintain grid stability in the event that severe wind reached the station, the company said.
"Reducing power helps maintain grid stability because in the event that the units go offline, there will be less of a shock to the grid if they are not operating at 100 percent," said Kenneth Holt, a Dominion spokesman. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.