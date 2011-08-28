HOUSTON Aug 28 Dominion Resources (D.N) reduced output to 50 percent at its two-unit 2,100-megawatt Millstone nuclear power generating station in Connecticut on Sunday as Tropical Storm Irene moved through the state, a company spokesman said.

The units began reducing output ahead of the storm on Saturday to help maintain grid stability in the event that severe wind reached the station, the company said.

"Reducing power helps maintain grid stability because in the event that the units go offline, there will be less of a shock to the grid if they are not operating at 100 percent," said Kenneth Holt, a Dominion spokesman. (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady and Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Marguerita Choy)