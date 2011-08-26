* Would be first New England hurricane since 1991
* States of emergency
(Adds details on declarations of emergency, states'
preparations, quotes)
By Lauren Keiper
BOSTON, Aug 26 Not fooled by warm, sunny
weather, New Englanders scurried on Friday to prepare for a
potentially devastating hurricane on track to pummel the
Northeast United States over the weekend.
While some residents flocked to the supermarket for bottled
water and nonperishable food, others rushed to the local
hardware store as Hurricane Irene churned northward.
"Our number of customers has tripled in the last day or two
as people actually said, 'Wow, this thing is going to happen,'"
said Jack Gurnon, owner of a hardware store in Boston's
affluent Beacon Hill neighborhood.
State officials throughout the region moved into high gear
to prepare for expected flooding, downed trees and possible
downed power lines by calling up members of the National Guard
and putting state police officers on standby.
In Massachusetts, Governor Deval Patrick declared a state
of emergency, joining Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Flashlights, batteries and tape for windows were flying off
shelves, but Gurnon said people were worried about flooding and
had been scooping up sump pumps as well.
Heavy rainfall, more than 10 inches (25 cm) in some
locations, is likely to pummel southern New England on Saturday
and Sunday, along with the possibility of coastal flooding,
according to the National Weather Service.
Irene would be the first hurricane to make landfall in New
England since 1991's Hurricane Bob, blamed for several deaths
in the region.
High winds could also result in significant and prolonged
power outages, said Bill Simpson, meteorologist with the
National Weather Service in Taunton, Massachusetts.
"All parts of southern New England could see potentially
hurricane-force winds, with gusts around 80 mph (130 kph)," he
said.
"We have a very clear sense of what is coming and we are
ready for it," Patrick told a news conference after talking by
telephone to President Barack Obama.
Obama will end his vacation on Martha's Vineyard on Friday
evening, one day earlier than planned, and return to Washington
in advance of Irene's landfall. [ID:nN1E77P13Y].
A hurricane watch was issued for much of coastal southern
New England including Cape Cod and its neighboring islands in
Massachusetts, along with parts of Connecticut and Rhode
Island.
A tropical storm watch is in effect farther inland, and
flooding is a concern for New Hampshire and Vermont.
WEDDING GOES ON
Despite the dire forecast, a wedding party due to arrive on
Saturday at a waterfront colonial inn in Stonington,
Connecticut, was sticking to its schedule.
"They are coming, no matter what," said Anne Henson,
manager of the Inn at Stonington.
Henson expected people to stay past a planned Sunday
departure and said she had plenty of wine and cheese on hand to
feed the group.
At Mystic Seaport, a popular "living history" museum in
Connecticut that depicts 19th century New England seacoast
life, staff members were hauling parts of the collections to
higher ground. The museum will be closed on Saturday and Sunday
as staffers load up sandbags.
"Our primary responsibility at this time is to protect our
collection," said Mystic Seaport president Steve White. "So
much of what we have here is irreplaceable and we need some
time to make sure it will survive any kind of storm intact."
Boston baseball fans will be treated to a double-header of
games on Saturday after the Red Sox pushed a scheduled Sunday
outing against the Oakland Athletics to Saturday.
On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, islands off the coast
of Cape Cod, many vacationers fled ahead of the storm.
In Rhode Island, the Block Island Ferry planned to stop
running between the vacation spot and the mainland on Saturday
afternoon. It has deployed more boats to manage the throngs of
people trying to get off the island, a ferry spokesman said.
"I want to stress that this is a major storm," Rhode Island
Governor Lincoln Chafee said, adding, "Individual preparation
is essential."