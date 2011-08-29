* Vermont flooding prompts evacuations, power outages
* Officials bracing for dam failures in the Berkshires
* Power out in parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts
* Boston's international airport open, flights canceled
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Aug 28 As Tropical Storm Irene churned
up the eastern seaboard it left many of New England's coastal
states relatively unscathed while inflicting some of the worst
damage on landlocked Vermont, where severe flooding was a grave
concern.
Vermont, the furthest west of the New England states, is
also one of the greenest, filled with waterways that contribute
to its lush scenery. Those waterways are now overflowing,
prompting hundreds of evacuations.
Some 40,000 to 50,000 people are without power.
"It's very serious for us at the moment in Vermont. The top
two-thirds of the state are inundated with rapidly rising
waters, which we anticipate will be an issue for the next 24
hours," said Robert Stirewalt, a spokesman for Vermont
Emergency Management Agency.
It is extremely rare for a storm of this magnitude to hit
the state in the late summer. Stirewalt said shelters across
the state are filling rapidly. In Brattleboro, in the southern
part of the state, 60 people have been evacuated to shelters.
That figure is expected to rise to 100 within the hour.
As the storm moves north, more shelters are filling.
"Right now, evacuation is our main issue," Stirewalt said.
Elsewhere in New England, residents breathed a sigh of
relief as the storm's bark appeared to be worse than its bite.
From Massachusetts' eastern islands to the western
Berkshires mountain range, officials reported flooded roadways,
trees downed over rail tracks and evacuations in some towns.
Normally sandy beaches jammed with people were deserted rock
fields churned up by the sea.
Authorities braced for dam failures in the Berkshires
because of the heavy rains and were concerned about the next
tide cycle, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency
Management Agency said.
A tornado watch and a flood watch were in effect for parts
of southern New England, where winds with gusts of up to 70 mph
(112 kph) were forecast, according to the National Weather
Service.
Hurricane Irene, downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday
morning, flooded waterfronts and low-lying areas in New York
City, but it did not cause the devastation some had feared.
In New England, the storm knocked down power lines, leaving
650,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts without
electricity, officials said. Crews were being dispatched but
had to work cautiously in the high winds.
AIRPORTS OPEN, FLIGHTS CANCELED
Few people were moving around on Sunday.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended
service from 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday and Amtrak halted all
rail service in the northeast.
"We've been telling staff that when they come in they may
have to stay beyond the end of their shift, or overnight," said
Paul Biddinger, medical director for emergency management at
Massachusetts General Hospital.
"We have sleeping quarters set up and last night a number
of staff spent the night, and others will tonight, either
because they have no way to get home since the transportation
system has shut down, or because they don't feel safe on the
roads," he said.
Boston's Logan International Airport was open even though
all but two airlines had canceled all flights, airport
spokesman Phil Orlandella said.
Restaurants that normally do brisk business for brunch on
Sunday were shut. "I'm the only one here and I'm just here to
answer the phone and say we are closed," said Mario Detina at
Anthony's Pier 4, a Boston seafood restaurant.
Still, as grey skies lifted a little, some people began
venturing out. "The biggest challenge will be keeping people
safe and away from our 21 beach communities," Rhode Island
National Guard spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Denis Riel said,
saying local police had set up barricades.
Tim Murdoch and Heidi Kayser ventured to Boston Harbor to
see the storm surge but found a less dramatic than anticipated
scene. "The really big storms never make it this far up," said
Murdoch. "It's never quite what it is built up to be. We've had
plenty of storms like this."
While many had prepared dutifully, others were betting that
Irene would fail to live up to its expectations.
"The boatyard at Grey Lady Marine (on Nantucket) is packed
with boats on land, including mine, but people were jaded by
(Hurricane) Earl, which happened this time last year and turned
out to be much less than expected," said David Southwell, chief
financial officer of biotech company Human Genome Sciences.
"So there were a lot of boats still on their moorings."
Police said they arrested a surfer who refused to leave the
beach in Hull, Massachusetts, but there have been no rescues in
the state.
"Our ships are all still in the harbor," said Coast Guard
Petty Officer Richard Simpson. "So far it has been all quiet."
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Toni Clarke; Editing by
Todd Eastham)