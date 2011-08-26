* Wall Street takes steps to keep trades flowing
* New Yorkers seeking information crash city website
* Orthodox Jews ponder whether use electricity on Sabbath
By Daniel Trotta and Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Aug 26 A quarter million New Yorkers
may have to evacuate from a hurricane that threatens New York
institutions from Wall Street to Coney Island's famed "Cyclone"
roller coaster.
Homebound elderly and hospital patients in low-lying areas
began forced evacuations on Friday and a mass transit system
that moves 8.5 million people a day prepared for a total
shutdown due to Hurricane Irene, making its way up the U.S.
East Coast.
At Coney Island Hospital, ambulances were transporting 250
patients to other hospitals ahead of a shutdown set for 8 p.m.
(0000 GMT on Saturday), said Evelyn Hernandez, a hospital
spokeswoman.
In the low-lying Financial District surrounding Wall
Street, the New York Fed was readying contingency plans for the
storm and expected normal functioning of its open market
operations Monday under any circumstances, a spokesman said.
The New York Stock Exchange was preparing a backup power
generator and bringing in extra fuel and food to avoid
disruptions when trade resumes on Monday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 1,000 National Guard
soldiers and airmen would help over the weekend and that the
city's mass transit system would begin a system-wide shutdown
starting at noon (1600 GMT) on Saturday. The George Washington
and Tappan Zee bridges, among others, were ordered shut if
winds top 60 mph (96 kph), as was the New York State Thruway.
"MY NAME'S NOT NOAH"
Benedict Willis, director of floor operations for
investment banking boutique Sunrise Securities, said the NYSE
has a responsibility to open on Monday after the hurricane
because millions of investors would rely on it for prices.
"But if the waters rise this high," he said gesturing at
the buzzing trading floor on Friday, "then it's a bigger
problem than I can handle. My name's not Noah."
U.S. airlines moved aircraft from the danger zone and
canceled at least 1,000 flights, while the city's four zoos
stocked up to keep the animals fed.
The aptly named Cyclone roller coaster -- in the direct
path of the storm on some projection models -- was still
running and scaring people ahead of impending Irene, but would
shut down on Sunday, when the heaviest rains were expected.
"I figured I wanted to come and ride it and I'm happy
because it might not be here anymore," said Jon Muller, 29, a
tourist from Erie, Pennsylvania, celebrating his wedding
anniversary with his wife.
New Yorkers hungry for information crashed the city's
website looking for news on evacuations or service shutdowns.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg planned to announce at 8 a.m. (1200
GMT) on Saturday whether to order the evacuation of 250,000
people living in the areas most vulnerable to flooding.
Forecasters expect that after hitting North Carolina's
eastern coast as a powerful, broad hurricane on Saturday, Irene
would then rake up the densely-populated U.S. eastern seaboard
to New York, America's most populous city and one rarely found
in the path of hurricanes.
Only five hurricanes in records dating to 1851 have tracked
within 75 miles (120 km) of New York City, the most recent one
being in 1985, according to weather.com.
RELIGIOUS DILEMMA
Some members of the city's considerable observant Jewish
population, normally prohibited by their religion from using
electricity on Saturday, began leaving the city on Friday to
avoid a religious dilemma should they need emergency services
or information.
"Some of the rabbis are giving permission to leave the
radio on the Sabbath. The rabbis are getting a lot of calls
today," said Dov Hikind, an orthodox Jewish state assemblyman
from the borough of Brooklyn.
"Everybody, especially in the Jewish community, is hoping
against hope that it just won't happen," Hikind said.
Roman Catholics in the religious and ethnic stew that is
New York also received permission from New York's top Catholic
to skip Sunday Mass.
"The church never asks us to risk our health or safety to
get to church on the Lord's day," Timothy Dolan, the archbishop
of New York, said in a statement. "Do not take any chance with
your safety and health if things get dangerous."
At the Costco wholesale store in Brooklyn, the bottled
water aisle was lined with shopping carts on Friday, some piled
high with packets of plastic bottles. Employees frantically
replaced shelves as stocks were depleted.
"You never know if we're going to need it. Might as well
have some extra for the kids," said Carmen Viera, 63, who had
three cases of water in her shopping cart to take home to her
house in Brooklyn with three children and two grandchildren.
Sporting events and show business were already falling
victim to storm warnings. The Dave Matthews Band canceled
Saturday and Sunday concerts on Governors Island in the middle
of New York Harbor.
Sunday's annual Arthur Ashe kids day at the U.S. Open
tennis tournament was canceled and Major League Soccer games in
New York, Philadelphia and Washington were rescheduled.
The kick-off time for Saturday's National Football League
clash between the New York Giants and New York Jets was brought
forward to avoid the worst of the foul weather and Major League
Baseball games in Philadelphia and Boston were brought forward
by a day. In Edison, New Jersey, organizers of The Barclays,
the first leg of of the PGA's annual FedEx Cup playoffs,
contemplated reducing the tournament from 72 to 54 holes.
Some bars and restaurants were preparing for a brisk
business from New Yorkers who planned to ride out the storm
with plenty of food an alcohol.
The manager at the Merchants River House restaurant, which
is just behind the Hudson River boardwalk and has views of the
Statue of Liberty, said the restaurant planned to stay open all
weekend but would tie down deck furniture.
"We're fully stocked up for the weekend," said manager
Christian Qualey, "so we can be a safe place for people."
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Lynn Adler and
Joan Gralla; Editing by Mark Egan and Sandra Maler)