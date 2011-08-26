* Wall Street takes steps to keep trades flowing

By Daniel Trotta and Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Aug 26 A quarter million New Yorkers may have to evacuate from a hurricane that threatens New York institutions from Wall Street to Coney Island's famed "Cyclone" roller coaster.

Homebound elderly and hospital patients in low-lying areas began forced evacuations on Friday and a mass transit system that moves 8.5 million people a day prepared for a total shutdown due to Hurricane Irene, making its way up the U.S. East Coast.

At Coney Island Hospital, ambulances were transporting 250 patients to other hospitals ahead of a shutdown set for 8 p.m. (0000 GMT on Saturday), said Evelyn Hernandez, a hospital spokeswoman.

In the low-lying Financial District surrounding Wall Street, the New York Fed was readying contingency plans for the storm and expected normal functioning of its open market operations Monday under any circumstances, a spokesman said.

The New York Stock Exchange was preparing a backup power generator and bringing in extra fuel and food to avoid disruptions when trade resumes on Monday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen would help over the weekend and that the city's mass transit system would begin a system-wide shutdown starting at noon (1600 GMT) on Saturday. The George Washington and Tappan Zee bridges, among others, were ordered shut if winds top 60 mph (96 kph), as was the New York State Thruway.

"MY NAME'S NOT NOAH"

Benedict Willis, director of floor operations for investment banking boutique Sunrise Securities, said the NYSE has a responsibility to open on Monday after the hurricane because millions of investors would rely on it for prices.

"But if the waters rise this high," he said gesturing at the buzzing trading floor on Friday, "then it's a bigger problem than I can handle. My name's not Noah."

U.S. airlines moved aircraft from the danger zone and canceled at least 1,000 flights, while the city's four zoos stocked up to keep the animals fed.

The aptly named Cyclone roller coaster -- in the direct path of the storm on some projection models -- was still running and scaring people ahead of impending Irene, but would shut down on Sunday, when the heaviest rains were expected.

"I figured I wanted to come and ride it and I'm happy because it might not be here anymore," said Jon Muller, 29, a tourist from Erie, Pennsylvania, celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife.

New Yorkers hungry for information crashed the city's website looking for news on evacuations or service shutdowns.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg planned to announce at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Saturday whether to order the evacuation of 250,000 people living in the areas most vulnerable to flooding.

Forecasters expect that after hitting North Carolina's eastern coast as a powerful, broad hurricane on Saturday, Irene would then rake up the densely-populated U.S. eastern seaboard to New York, America's most populous city and one rarely found in the path of hurricanes.

Only five hurricanes in records dating to 1851 have tracked within 75 miles (120 km) of New York City, the most recent one being in 1985, according to weather.com.

RELIGIOUS DILEMMA

Some members of the city's considerable observant Jewish population, normally prohibited by their religion from using electricity on Saturday, began leaving the city on Friday to avoid a religious dilemma should they need emergency services or information.

"Some of the rabbis are giving permission to leave the radio on the Sabbath. The rabbis are getting a lot of calls today," said Dov Hikind, an orthodox Jewish state assemblyman from the borough of Brooklyn.

"Everybody, especially in the Jewish community, is hoping against hope that it just won't happen," Hikind said.

Roman Catholics in the religious and ethnic stew that is New York also received permission from New York's top Catholic to skip Sunday Mass.

"The church never asks us to risk our health or safety to get to church on the Lord's day," Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said in a statement. "Do not take any chance with your safety and health if things get dangerous."

At the Costco wholesale store in Brooklyn, the bottled water aisle was lined with shopping carts on Friday, some piled high with packets of plastic bottles. Employees frantically replaced shelves as stocks were depleted.

"You never know if we're going to need it. Might as well have some extra for the kids," said Carmen Viera, 63, who had three cases of water in her shopping cart to take home to her house in Brooklyn with three children and two grandchildren.

Sporting events and show business were already falling victim to storm warnings. The Dave Matthews Band canceled Saturday and Sunday concerts on Governors Island in the middle of New York Harbor.

Sunday's annual Arthur Ashe kids day at the U.S. Open tennis tournament was canceled and Major League Soccer games in New York, Philadelphia and Washington were rescheduled.

The kick-off time for Saturday's National Football League clash between the New York Giants and New York Jets was brought forward to avoid the worst of the foul weather and Major League Baseball games in Philadelphia and Boston were brought forward by a day. In Edison, New Jersey, organizers of The Barclays, the first leg of of the PGA's annual FedEx Cup playoffs, contemplated reducing the tournament from 72 to 54 holes.

Some bars and restaurants were preparing for a brisk business from New Yorkers who planned to ride out the storm with plenty of food an alcohol.

The manager at the Merchants River House restaurant, which is just behind the Hudson River boardwalk and has views of the Statue of Liberty, said the restaurant planned to stay open all weekend but would tie down deck furniture.

"We're fully stocked up for the weekend," said manager Christian Qualey, "so we can be a safe place for people."

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer, Lynn Adler and Joan Gralla; Editing by Mark Egan and Sandra Maler)