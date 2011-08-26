* Transit system that moves 8.5 mln people to be shut
* Wall Street takes steps to keep trades flowing
* New Yorkers seeking information crash city website
* Orthodox Jews ponder using electricity on Sabbath
(Adds closure of Broadway shows, zoos)
By Daniel Trotta and Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Aug 26 New York City on Friday
ordered the evacuation of more than 250,000 people and prepared
to shut down its entire mass transit system, both unprecedented
measures ahead of the expected battering from Hurricane Irene.
The powerful and unusually large storm trudged up the U.S.
East Coast on Friday, threatening 55 million people including
more than 8 million in New York City, which was expecting heavy
winds late on Saturday or early on Sunday. [ID:nN1E77P00B]
Mayor Michael Bloomberg ordered people living in low-lying
areas -- including the Financial District surrounding Wall
Street in Manhattan -- out of their homes by 5 p.m. (2100 GMT)
on Saturday, saying 91 emergency shelters would be open on
Friday.
The transit system that carries 8.5 million people each
weekday would start shutting down around noon (1600 GMT) on
Saturday, a process that could take eight hours.
"We've never done a mandatory evacuation before and we
wouldn't be doing it now if we didn't think this storm had the
potential to be very serious," Mayor Michael Bloomberg told a
news conference.
New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo activated 900 National
Guard troops, while airlines moved aircraft from the danger
zone and canceled at least 1,000 flights.
Broadway theaters, where tradition holds that "the show
must go on," nonetheless canceled performances for Saturday and
Sunday, and the city's four zoos also shut down for the weekend
after stocking up to keep the animals fed.
Bridges leading to the island of Manhattan could be closed
if winds in the region exceed 60 mph (96 kph).
Police had a fleet of rescue boats at the ready in case
residents of low-lying areas near the waterfront were trapped
by the storm surge, which would be exacerbated by coincidental
high tides.
The evacuation zones are mostly along the waterfront of the
city -- a complex geography of islands and peninsulas
surrounded by rivers, harbors and open sea.
In the Rockaways area of Queens that faces the Atlantic
Ocean, Destiny Crespo, 19, vowed to defy the evacuation order,
saying, "No matter what, we're going to board up these windows,
we're going to stay right here. ... I am going to ride my way
out of it like I'm a surfer."
But her mother, Genevieve Crespo, 42, was more worried. "I
am disabled," she said. "How am I going to get on the train
with my grandkids? We have no idea where to go or what to do."
FIRST A QUAKE, THEN A HURRICANE
Benedict Willis, director of floor operations for
investment banking boutique Sunrise Securities, said the NYSE
had a responsibility to open Monday after the hurricane because
millions of investors would rely on it for prices.
"But if the waters rise this high," he said gesturing at
the buzzing trading floor on Friday, "then it's a bigger
problem than I can handle. My name's not Noah."
The evacuations were mandatory, technically punishable by a
$500 fine or 90 days in jail, but Bloomberg said, "We're not
trying to punish people. We're trying to protect them."
"Nobody's going to get fined. Nobody's going to jail. But
if you don't follow this, people might die," Bloomberg said.
After the city experienced an unusually strong earthquake
centered in Virginia on Tuesday, it prepared for a rare
hurricane. Only five hurricanes in records dating to 1851 have
tracked within 75 miles (120 km) of New York City, most
recently in 1985, according to weather.com.
"We are New Yorkers and we are tough. We like to think of
ourselves as tough," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "But we're
also smart, and it's smart to prepare. It's smart to evacuate
... and it's smart to evacuate now."
Homebound elderly and hospital patients in low-lying areas
began to be evacuated earlier on Friday.
At Coney Island Hospital, ambulances were transporting 250
patients to other hospitals ahead of a shutdown set for 8 p.m.
(0000 GMT) on Saturday), said Evelyn Hernandez, a hospital
spokeswoman.
The New York Stock Exchange was preparing a backup power
generator and bringing in extra fuel and food to avoid
disruptions when trading resumes on Monday.
Around the corner, the New York Fed rolled out contingency
plans in order to preserve the normal functioning of its open
market operations on Monday, a spokesman said.
The Cyclone roller coaster -- in the direct path of the
storm on some projection models -- was still running on Friday,
but would shut down on Sunday, when the heaviest rains were
expected.
"I figured I wanted to come and ride it and I'm happy
because it might not be here anymore," said Jon Muller, 29, a
tourist from Erie, Pennsylvania, celebrating his wedding
anniversary with his wife.
New Yorkers hungry for information crashed the city's
website (www.nyc.gov/html/home_alt.html) looking for
news on evacuations or service shutdowns.
RELIGIOUS DILEMMA
Some members of the city's observant Jewish population,
normally prohibited by their religion from using electricity on
Saturday, began leaving the city on Friday to avoid a religious
dilemma should they need emergency services or information.
"Some of the rabbis are giving permission to leave the
radio on the Sabbath. The rabbis are getting a lot of calls
today," said Dov Hikind, an orthodox Jewish state assemblyman
from the borough of Brooklyn.
At the Costco wholesale store in Brooklyn, the bottled
water aisle was lined with shopping carts on Friday, some piled
high with packets of plastic bottles.
"You never know if we're going to need it. Might as well
have some extra for the kids," said Carmen Viera, 63, who had
three cases of water in her shopping cart to take home to her
house in Brooklyn with three children and two grandchildren.
Sporting events and show business were already falling
victim to storm warnings.
The kick-off time for Saturday's National Football League
game between the New York Giants and New York Jets was brought
forward several hours to avoid the worst of the foul weather,
and the New York Mets baseball team postponed games on Saturday
and Sunday.
But some bars and restaurants were preparing for a brisk
business from New Yorkers who planned to ride out the storm
with plenty of food and drink.
The manager at the Merchants River House restaurant, which
is just behind the Hudson River boardwalk and has views of the
Statue of Liberty, said the restaurant planned to stay open all
weekend but would tie down deck furniture.
"We're fully stocked up for the weekend," said manager
Christian Qualey, "so we can be a safe place for people."
