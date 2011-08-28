Aug 28 Following are details of which New York and New Jersey bus, train and commuter rail lines are still shut as authorities inspect and clear damage caused by Hurricane Irene, which flooded tracks, downed power lines, toppled trees and inflicted other damage.

The list also includes bridges and tunnels.

* The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York runs New York City's bus, subway and commuter rail lines, carrying 8 million riders a day.

- Bus service was to restart partially on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), the first mass-transit link to reopen after being shut ahead of the Category 1 storm.

- All subway service remains shut.

- Commuter rail lines are also closed but the Long Island Rail Road might reopen earlier than MetroNorth, which serves New York and Connecticut suburbs. "It's quite clear that MetroNorth has sustained real damage," MTA Chairman Jay Walder told reporters.

- Two tunnels that link Manhattan with outer boroughs are open without restrictions: the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and the Queens Midtown tunnel.

- Two main bridges also have no restrictions: the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, which is the former Triboro Bridge and links Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

- Five bridges are open with restrictions due to high winds: the Cross Bay, the Henry Hudson, the Bronx-Whitestone, the Henry Hudson and the Throgs Neck.

- For yellow taxis, liveries, black cars, limousines and commuter vans, the so-called zone fare system will continue until "substantial service" is restored on the MTA. This program lets passengers share cabs, which must accept their pets and service animals. Riders pay set rates in fixed areas.

For details, see: here

* The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey runs the area's three main airports, important bridges and tunnels, and the PATH train service between Manhattan and New Jersey.

- PATH train service reopens at 4:00 a.m. EDT on Monday.

- New York's John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports are closed; so is New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

- The George Washington Bridge's upper level is open; the lower level is open only to transponder EZ-Pass customers. The Palisades Interstate Parkway entrance has reopened.

- The Holland Tunnel, linking downtown Manhattan and New Jersey, is open. So is the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects midtown Manhattan with New Jersey, and which never closed.

* New Jersey Transit runs trains and buses, including major commuting links to New York City.

- There will be "extremely limited" rail service on Monday, with no Coastal Line or Gladstone Branch trains.

- Nor will there be any trains to the Meadowlands Sports Complex for the Giants/Jets football game. The Coastal USA bus line will run extra buses from the Port Authority midtown Manhattan bus terminal.

- Bus service will be on a modified schedule.

* The New York Thruway Authority has closed the Northbound Tappan Zee Bridge and upstate Interstate 87.

* New York City's Staten Island Ferry, which links the outerborough with Manhattan's southern tip, reopened at 3:00 p.m. EDT. But the Staten Island Railroad is not running.

* All of the city's bridges are open, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge, the Queensboro Bridge, and the movable bridges. (Sources: NYC.gov, PANYNJ.gov, MTA.info, and thruway.ny.gov/) (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Dale Hudson)