Aug 28 Following are details on the status of
New York and New Jersey mass transit lines that were affected
by Hurricane Irene following its rampage through the
northeastern United States on Sunday.
The list also includes airports, bridges and tunnels.
* The METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY of the State of
New York runs New York City's bus, subway and commuter rail
lines, carrying 8.5 million riders each weekday.
- Subway service will begin reopening on Monday at 6 a.m.
EDT (1000 GMT) although service will be less frequent and
trains more crowded, officials said.
- Bus service has resumed in all five boroughs of New York
City. While service will keep increasing, it may not reach
normal levels on Monday.
- Commuter rail lines remained closed but the Long Island
Rail Road might reopen earlier than Metro-North, which serves
New York and Connecticut suburbs. "It's quite clear that
Metro-North has sustained real damage," MTA Chairman Jay Walder
told reporters.
- Two tunnels that link Manhattan with outer boroughs are
open without restrictions: the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and the
Queens Midtown tunnel.
- Two main bridges also have no restrictions: the
Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn,
and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, which is the former Triboro
Bridge and links Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.
- Five bridges are open with restrictions due to high
winds: the Cross Bay, the Henry Hudson, the Bronx-Whitestone,
the Henry Hudson and the Throgs Neck.
- For yellow taxis, liveries, black cars, limousines and
commuter vans, the so-called zone fare system will continue
until "substantial service" is restored on the MTA. This
program lets passengers share cabs, which must accept their
pets and service animals. Riders pay set rates in fixed areas.
* The PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY runs the
area's three main airports, important bridges and tunnels, and
the PATH train service between Manhattan and New Jersey.
- PATH train service linking parts of New Jersey to the
city will reopen at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) on Monday. -
New York's John F. Kennedy International and New Jersey's
Newark Liberty International Airport will reopen for arriving
flights at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Monday; departures will
resume at noon (1600 GMT). LaGuardia airport will reopen to
both arrivals and departures at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday.
- The airtrain for JFK should be back in service at 4 a.m.
(0800 GMT) while the Newark airtrain should reopen at 6 a.m.
(1000 GMT)
- Stewart International Airport should reopen on Monday but
the Port Authority told travelers to check with their carriers.
Plans to reopen partially flooded Teterboro Airport have yet to
be finalized.
- The George Washington Bridge's upper level is open; the
lower level is open only to transponder EZ-Pass customers. The
Palisades Interstate Parkway entrance has reopened.
- The Holland Tunnel, linking downtown Manhattan and New
Jersey, is open. So is the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects
midtown Manhattan with New Jersey, and which never closed.
* NEW JERSEY TRANSIT runs trains and buses, including major
commuting links to New York City.
- Rail service will remain suspended between New Jersey and
Manhattan on Monday. Officials reversed course a few hours
after saying they expected to begin "extremely limited" rail
service on Monday. The only line that will reopen is the
Atlantic City Rail Line.
- Bus service is expected to operate with a limited
schedule.
- There will be no trains to the Meadowlands Sports Complex
for the Giants/Jets exhibition football game on Monday night.
The game had been postponed twice.
* The NEW YORK THRUWAY AUTHORITY has closed the Northbound
Tappan Zee Bridge and upstate Interstate 87.
* New York City's Staten Island Ferry, which links the
outer borough with Manhattan's southern tip, reopened at 3 p.m.
EDT (1900 GMT) but the Staten Island Railroad is not running.
* All of the city's bridges are open, including the
Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge,
the Queensboro Bridge, and the movable bridges.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)