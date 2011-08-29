Aug 28 Following are details on the status of New York and New Jersey mass transit lines that were affected by Hurricane Irene following its rampage through the northeastern United States on Sunday.

The list also includes airports, bridges and tunnels.

* The METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY of the State of New York runs New York City's bus, subway and commuter rail lines, carrying 8.5 million riders each weekday.

- Subway service will begin reopening on Monday at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) although service will be less frequent and trains more crowded, officials said.

- Bus service has resumed in all five boroughs of New York City. While service will keep increasing, it may not reach normal levels on Monday.

- Commuter rail lines remained closed but the Long Island Rail Road might reopen earlier than Metro-North, which serves New York and Connecticut suburbs. "It's quite clear that Metro-North has sustained real damage," MTA Chairman Jay Walder told reporters.

- Two tunnels that link Manhattan with outer boroughs are open without restrictions: the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and the Queens Midtown tunnel.

- Two main bridges also have no restrictions: the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, which is the former Triboro Bridge and links Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

- Five bridges are open with restrictions due to high winds: the Cross Bay, the Henry Hudson, the Bronx-Whitestone, the Henry Hudson and the Throgs Neck.

- For yellow taxis, liveries, black cars, limousines and commuter vans, the so-called zone fare system will continue until "substantial service" is restored on the MTA. This program lets passengers share cabs, which must accept their pets and service animals. Riders pay set rates in fixed areas.

* The PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY runs the area's three main airports, important bridges and tunnels, and the PATH train service between Manhattan and New Jersey.

- PATH train service linking parts of New Jersey to the city will reopen at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT) on Monday. - New York's John F. Kennedy International and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport will reopen for arriving flights at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) on Monday; departures will resume at noon (1600 GMT). LaGuardia airport will reopen to both arrivals and departures at 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday.

- The airtrain for JFK should be back in service at 4 a.m. (0800 GMT) while the Newark airtrain should reopen at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT)

- Stewart International Airport should reopen on Monday but the Port Authority told travelers to check with their carriers. Plans to reopen partially flooded Teterboro Airport have yet to be finalized.

- The George Washington Bridge's upper level is open; the lower level is open only to transponder EZ-Pass customers. The Palisades Interstate Parkway entrance has reopened.

- The Holland Tunnel, linking downtown Manhattan and New Jersey, is open. So is the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects midtown Manhattan with New Jersey, and which never closed.

* NEW JERSEY TRANSIT runs trains and buses, including major commuting links to New York City.

- Rail service will remain suspended between New Jersey and Manhattan on Monday. Officials reversed course a few hours after saying they expected to begin "extremely limited" rail service on Monday. The only line that will reopen is the Atlantic City Rail Line.

- Bus service is expected to operate with a limited schedule.

- There will be no trains to the Meadowlands Sports Complex for the Giants/Jets exhibition football game on Monday night. The game had been postponed twice.

* The NEW YORK THRUWAY AUTHORITY has closed the Northbound Tappan Zee Bridge and upstate Interstate 87.

* New York City's Staten Island Ferry, which links the outer borough with Manhattan's southern tip, reopened at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) but the Staten Island Railroad is not running.

* All of the city's bridges are open, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge, the Queensboro Bridge, and the movable bridges. Sources: NYC.gov, PANYNJ.gov, MTA.info, thruway.ny.gov, njtransit.com) (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)