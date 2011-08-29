NEW YORK Aug 29 New York's Metro-North Railway reopened the Upper Hudson Line and the entire New Haven Main Line at 4:00 p.m. EDT/2000 GMT on Monday, after closing them ahead of Hurricane Irene.

But only the Lower Harlem line is open, said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in a statement. Sunday schedules are in effect.

Still closed are the Upper Harlem, New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury, Port Jervis and Pascack Valley Lines.

"Trees continue to fall on the Upper Harlem Line and water continues to flood sections of the Port Jervis Line making it difficult to assess the full impact of the hurricane to critical infrastructure," said the MTA.