Aug 25 Hurricane and tropical storm watches were
issued for a portion of the U.S. East Coast early Thursday as
Hurricane Irene moved over the northwestern Bahamas, the
National Hurricane Center said in a report.
A hurricane watch had been issued for the North Carolina
coast from
north of Surf City to the North Carolina-Virginia border
including
the Pamlico, Albemarle and Currituck Sounds.
A tropical storm watch had been issued from north of Edisto
Beach,
South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina, the NHC said.
At 5:00 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), Irene was located about 735
miles (1180 km) south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing
maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h).
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)