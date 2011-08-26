Aug 26 Hurricane Irene continued to head toward the East Coast of the United States, as the hurricane warning was extended northward into southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late Friday.

Irene, a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, has weakened a little as tropical storm force winds arrive along the coast of the Carolinas.

The hurricane was located about 265 miles (425 km) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds having decreased to 100 miles per hour(160 km/h) from 105 mph (165 km/h).

"The core of the hurricane will approach the coast of North Carolina tonight and pass near or over the coast on Saturday. The hurricane was forecast to move near or over the mid-Atlantic coast Saturday night and move over southern New England on Sunday," the NHC said.

The latest NHC report said isolated tornadoes are possible over extreme eastern North Carolina late Friday and Saturday.

(Reporting by Antonita Devotta)