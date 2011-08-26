NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Coast Guard said there were no plans yet to shut down the New York Harbor ahead of Hurricane Irene.

"As of now, there are no plans to shut down the New York Harbor," said Jetta Disco, a spokeswoman for the USCG.

Disco said the Coast Guard was getting ready to declare port condition Whiskey for Harbor, which alerts the area to be ready for gale force winds within 72 hours. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by John Picinich)