* Monitoring the storm

* Storm forecast to affect U.S Northeast over weekend

(Reledes with USCG comment))

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to implement any restrictions on ship traffic in New York Harbor because of Hurricane Irene but was monitoring the storm, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The storm was forecast to affect the U.S. Northeast -- and possibly the New York City area -- on Saturday or Sunday. [ID:nN1E77O0RJ]

Tug operator, Bouchard Transportation had previously said the Coast Guard planned to close New York Harbor to all vessel traffic within the next 24 to 96 hours as part of its hurricane preparedness plan, but the Coast Guard has denied it had made that comment.[ID:nN1E77O0PY]

The Coast Guard has a series of warnings that could prompt restrictions for vessel traffic once gale force winds are projected to hit within 72 hours, and those warnings grow more strict as the storm moves closer.

"None of those conditions have been implemented yet," spokeswoman Jetta Disco said.

The 72-hour warning would leave the harbor open with some restrictions to be determined by the port captain, Disco said.

The 48- and 24-hour warnings allow the captain to impose further restrictions, and the 12-hour warning would result in a full port closure, Disco said.

At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), Irene was packing winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph) and was located about 75 miles (115 km) north northeast of Nassau, Bahamas.. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta and Jeffrey Kerr;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)