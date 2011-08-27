NEW YORK Aug 27 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Saturday that New York Harbor remained open with some restrictions on vessel traffic as Hurricane Irene slammed into the U.S. East Coast.

The Coast Guard said it was expecting gale force winds to hit the harbor over the next 12 hours. Vessels are not currently being allowed to anchor at the port, which is a major shipment hub for crude oil and refined oil products. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Todd Eastham)