WASHINGTON Aug 27 President Barack Obama held a conference call on Saturday with emergency officials to discuss Hurricane Irene, which was targeting the U.S. East Coast, the White House said.

Obama was updated on the storm's intensity and anticipated track, as well as response and recovery efforts, the White House statement said. He asked to be be updated as necessary throughout the day and overnight, it said.

Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Craig Fugate, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and other emergency officials were on the call, the statement said. (Reporting by Caren Bohan)