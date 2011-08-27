WASHINGTON Aug 27 President Barack Obama held a conference call on Saturday evening as Hurricane Irene pounded the U.S. East Coast and scoured north toward New York.

"The President was briefed on the current track of the storm, the weather impacts being felt so far and efforts to pre-position response and recovery assets," the White House said in a statement.

Vice President Joe Biden was on the call, along with Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Craig Fugate, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and top security adviser John Brennan.

Obama will reconvene the group on Sunday morning, the White House said.