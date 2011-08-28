* Obama praises federal effort as Irene rakes East Coast
* Obama holds conference call with senior officials
(Recasts lede, updates with DC Mayor's comments, details)
By Caren Bohan and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 President Barack Obama kept
a close eye on Hurricane Irene as it charged north along the
U.S. East Coast on Saturday by visiting the Federal Emergency
Management Agency and receiving an evening briefing from top
officials.
Obama, who cut short his vacation on Martha's Vineyard,
Massachusetts, by a day because of the hurricane, said it would
be a "tough slog" getting through the storm but praised the
federal effort so far.
U.S. officials, mindful of the widely criticized slow
response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, have been out in full
force urging residents in the path of the hurricane to prepare
and take heed of local warnings.
Obama stopped by a FEMA coordination center where federal
officials were monitoring the hurricane on large screens and
said: "You guys are doing a great job."
Obama was again briefed on the storm's track, its impact
and response efforts during an evening conference call with
senior officials including Vice President Joe Biden, Homeland
Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and Energy Secretary Steven
Chu. The White House said Obama asked to be kept apprised of
developments throughout the night.
The hurricane's core was expected to approach Washington in
the early hours of Sunday before hurtling toward New York City.
Rainfall expected to total 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) prompted
a flash-flood warning for the U.S. capital.
District residents were being urged to avoid driving and
use extreme caution because of pooled water and winds expected
to reach 65 miles per hour (105 kph) Saturday night.
Local authorities reported trees down, including one that
crushed a parked car, and power outages.
Washington Mayor Vincent Gray told ABC News he did not know
when the dedication of the new Martin Luther King Jr. memorial,
postponed because of the storm, would be rescheduled.
"We'll come back to this and it will be a great day when we
do hold it," he said.
FLIGHTS CANCELED
Pentagon spokesman George Little tweeted that Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta had approved a prepare-to-deploy order
for 6,500 active-duty military to support hurricane relief
efforts if required.
In the Maryland capital of Annapolis, Mayor Josh Cohen said
public transportation would shut down at 9 p.m. and urged
residents of the city on the Chesapeake Bay to stay off the
roads. The Bay Bridge that connects to the beach communities of
Maryland was closed in the evening because of high winds.
Airlines canceled virtually all flights at Washington-area
airports beginning Saturday night.
The Washington National Cathedral, which sustained damage
earlier this week during an earthquake that rattled the
capital, will be closed the next two Sundays.
"The engineers continue to tell us that the building is
structurally sound," said Richard Weinberg, spokesman for the
cathedral. "It's just a matter of the damage that was incurred
in the central tower and pieces up there remain precarious, so
any of the winds from the storm could cause some of the
elements to fall."
Local authorities earlier in the day handed out sandbags to
residents living near the rivers that run by the city.
"It's going to be a long 72 hours and obviously a lot of
families are going to be affected," Obama said at FEMA, where
he sat at a conference table with top federal officials and
spoke with state officials in a video conference.
The president said the biggest concerns were flooding and
power outages.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Alistair Bell,
Writing by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Beech and Todd
Eastham)