WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. President Barack Obama held a video conference on Sunday with key officials involved in the response to Hurricane Irene as the storm pounded New York City with winds and heavy rain.

"The president was updated on the response and recovery efforts that are currently under way in coordination with state and local officials as well as the status of critical energy and transportation infrastructure," the White House said in a statement. (Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Bill Trott)