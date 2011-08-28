WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. President Barack Obama held a video conference on Sunday with key officials involved in the response to Hurricane Irene as the storm pounded New York City with winds and heavy rain.

"The president was updated on the response and recovery efforts that are currently under way in coordination with state and local officials as well as the status of critical energy and transportation infrastructure," the White House said in a statement.

Among the officials participating in the conference call were White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Craig Fugate, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In the call in the White House Situation Room, Obama asked Napolitano and Fugate to keep in close contact with state and local officials about their response needs.

The White House said Obama planned to reconvene the team on Sunday evening. (Writing by Caren Bohan; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric Beech)