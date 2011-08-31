WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday to view damage caused by Hurricane Irene, the White House said on Wednesday.

Wide swathes of New Jersey, upstate New York and Vermont saw the worst flooding in decades after the storm, and while many disaster areas began to see waters recede other rivers had not yet crested, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Obama's administration has worked hard to contrast its handling of the storm with the bungled response to Hurricane Katrina under the administration of former President George W. Bush. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank)