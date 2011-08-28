WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday warned that flooding from Hurricane Irene could worsen as rivers flood their banks and said federal recovery efforts would last a few weeks.

"I want people to understand this is not over," Obama said in a statement read at the White House. "Response and recovery efforts will be an ongoing operation," he added. (Reporting by Caren Bohan, Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)