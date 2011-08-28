UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 28 About 3.3 million customers lost power in the U.S. East Coast on Sunday as Hurricane Irene lashed the U.S. East Coast.
Close to 600,000 customers lost power within a half hour early on Sunday morning as the Category One hurricane pummeled the region and loomed close to New York City.
Con Edison, which supplies power to 3 million customers in in New York City, had not reached a decision to shut off power to lower Manhattan early on Sunday.
About 80,000 Con-Ed customers in New York City and Westchester County were without power on Sunday morning.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.