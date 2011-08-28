NEW YORK Aug 28 About 3.3 million customers lost power in the U.S. East Coast on Sunday as Hurricane Irene lashed the U.S. East Coast.

Close to 600,000 customers lost power within a half hour early on Sunday morning as the Category One hurricane pummeled the region and loomed close to New York City.

Con Edison, which supplies power to 3 million customers in in New York City, had not reached a decision to shut off power to lower Manhattan early on Sunday.

About 80,000 Con-Ed customers in New York City and Westchester County were without power on Sunday morning.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)