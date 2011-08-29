NEW YORK Aug 29 About 5 million households and businesses on the U.S. East Coast remained without power at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), the U.S. Department of Energy said.

Power was restored to nearly 400,000 customers, according to the report.

At the peak, almost 6 million costumers had lost power due to Hurricane Irene. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Matthew Robinson)