Aug 27 Almost 1 million customers were without power on the U.S. East Coast on Saturday as Hurricane Irene churned its way toward New York and New England after making landfall in North Carolina.

Irene, packing winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/hour), was a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson intensity scale and was churning north-northeast at 13 mph (22 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. [ID:nN1E77Q00G] ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATE POWER COMPANY NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- BALTIMORE BGE (Constellation) CEG.N 14,031 DELAWARE DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 12,259 MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 8,778 NORTH CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 278,002 NORTH CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 83,964 VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 584,330 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 981,364 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso, David Sheppard and Matthew Robinson; Editing by Vicki Allen and Todd Eastham)