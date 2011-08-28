UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Aug 28 Nearly 5 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast faced a night without electricity on Sunday as Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane, continued to wreak havoc on power grids in New England even as it weakened, according to reports from power companies.
New York City avoided the extensive damage and power loss that had been feared. For more see [ID:nN1E77R00E].
While Irene's visit took less than a day, work to restore power will likely take weeks and cost millions.
As skies cleared and high wind retreated, some utilities along the eastern seaboard began sending workers to assess damage. Utilities normally spend the first hours after a storm looking at overall system damage so proper equipment and workers can be dispatched when restoration work begins in earnest.
"With the passing of the storm, the damage assessment has begun," John Bruckner, president for National Grid's Long Island transmission and distribution services, told reporters.
Utility line crews and tree trimmers will converge on storm-damaged areas. Many customers will have power restored in the first 24 to 48 hours, but full restoration is likely to take weeks, utility officials warned, due to flooding.
Outages in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine jumped to nearly 1 million customers as the tropical storm headed north toward Canada.
Irene also left thousands of other coastal residents served by electric cooperatives and other public power agencies without service.
The level of outages caused by Irene surpasses Hurricane Wilma's 2005 record when 3.2 million customers lost power as Wilma ripped across the Florida peninsula. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- AREA POWER COMPANY CURRENT OUTAGES PEAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 705,364 1,200,000 CONNECTICUT CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER 612,721 LONG ISLAND LONG ISLAND POWER (LIPA) 471,000 BALTIMORE BGE (Constellation) CEG.N 466,045 NEW JERSEY PSEG (PEG.N) 392,000 NEW JERSEY JERSEY CENTRAL P&L (FE.N) 373,000 MASSACHUSETTS NATIONAL GRID 318,831 PENNSYLVANIA PECO (EXC.N) 297,000 RHODE ISLAND NATIONAL GRID 278,349 DC/MD/VA PEPCO POWER (Pepco) POM.N 172,180 N CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 150,835 440,000 PENNSYLVANIA MET-ED (FE.N) 120,000 NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC CITY (Pepco) POM.N 109,083 NEW YORK NYSEG 107,000 MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 104,277 NEW YORK CON ED (ED.N) 101,179 N CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 70,835 MAINE CENTRAL MAINE POWER 50,000 TOTAL 4,899,699 1,640,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Eileen O'Grady, Bernie Woodall, Selam Gebrekidan, David Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Braden Reddall and Dale Hudson)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.