Aug 28 More than 5 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast faced a night without electricity on Sunday as Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from a hurricane, continued to wreak havoc on power grids in its path, according to reports from power companies.

New York City avoided the extensive damage and power loss that had been feared. For more see [ID:nN1E77R00E].

A count of the utilities that have at least 50,000 customers without power shows that some 5.1 million customers along the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina to Maine were without power Sunday night. That does not include smaller utilities or public and private companies not greatly affected.

For instance, nearly 50,000 customers from several utility companies were without power in Vermont

As skies cleared and high wind retreated, some utilities along the eastern seaboard began sending workers to assess damage. Utilities normally spend the first hours after a storm looking at overall system damage so proper equipment and workers can be dispatched when restoration work begins in earnest.

"With the passing of the storm, the damage assessment has begun," John Bruckner, president for National Grid's Long Island transmission and distribution services, told reporters.

Utility line crews and tree trimmers will converge on storm-damaged areas. Many customers will have power restored in the first 24 to 48 hours, but full restoration is likely to take weeks, utility officials warned, due to flooding.

Irene also left thousands of other coastal residents served by electric cooperatives and other public power agencies without service.