Aug 28 More than 5 million homes and businesses along the U.S.
East Coast faced a night without electricity on Sunday as Tropical Storm Irene,
downgraded from a hurricane, continued to wreak havoc on power grids in its
path, according to reports from power companies.
New York City avoided the extensive damage and power loss that had been
feared. For more see [ID:nN1E77R00E].
A count of the utilities that have at least 50,000 customers without power
shows that some 5.1 million customers along the U.S. East Coast from North
Carolina to Maine were without power Sunday night. That does not include
smaller utilities or public and private companies not greatly affected.
For instance, nearly 50,000 customers from several utility companies were
without power in Vermont
As skies cleared and high wind retreated, some utilities along the eastern
seaboard began sending workers to assess damage. Utilities normally spend the
first hours after a storm looking at overall system damage so proper equipment
and workers can be dispatched when restoration work begins in earnest.
"With the passing of the storm, the damage assessment has begun," John
Bruckner, president for National Grid's Long Island transmission and
distribution services, told reporters.
Utility line crews and tree trimmers will converge on storm-damaged areas.
Many customers will have power restored in the first 24 to 48 hours, but full
restoration is likely to take weeks, utility officials warned, due to
flooding.
Irene also left thousands of other coastal residents served by electric
cooperatives and other public power agencies without service.
The level of outages caused by Irene surpasses Hurricane Wilma's 2005
record when 3.2 million customers lost power as Wilma ripped across the Florida
peninsula.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
AREA POWER COMPANY CURRENT OUTAGES PEAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONNECTICUT CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER 658,897
VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 650,000 1,200,000
BALTIMORE BGE (Constellation) CEG.N 424,285
LONG ISLAND LONG ISLAND POWER (LIPA) 419,538
MASSACHUSETTS NATIONAL GRID 386,962
NEW JERSEY PSEG (PEG.N) 375,000
NEW JERSEY JERSEY CENTRAL P&L (FE.N) 373,000
RHODE ISLAND NATIONAL GRID 313,151
PENNSYLVANIA PECO (EXC.N) 297,000
MAINE CENTRAL MAINE POWER 181,516 230,000
N CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 150,835 440,000
NEW YORK NYSEG 129,000
DC/MD/VA PEPCO POWER (Pepco) POM.N 127,730
NEW YORK CON ED (ED.N) 122,171
NEW YORK NATIONAL GRID 122,169
PENNSYLVANIA MET-ED (FE.N) 120,000
NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC CITY (Pepco) POM.N 114,355
N CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES (D.N) 65,000
MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER (Pepco) POM.N 57,501
TOTAL 5,088,110
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady, Bernie Woodall, Selam Gebrekidan, David
Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Braden
Reddall and Dale Hudson)