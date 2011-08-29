Aug 29 More than 5.1 million homes and businesses along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard were still without power Monday evening after passage of Tropical Storm Irene. That was down from 5.5 million earlier Monday, but utilities said it could take days to restore electricity in accessible areas and weeks in hardest-hit regions.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that 5.12 million customers were without power as of 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), with the most outages in New York state, where 888,637 customers - down from 939,000 Monday morning - were affected.

An earlier DOE report on Sunday had identified 5.95 million customers without power. Monday afternoon's figure implies at least 800,000 customers had power restored since then.

Reports from utility firms and tallied by Reuters identified at least 3 million users without power at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT), but that estimate doesn't take into account all utilities.

Monday's DOE figures break out power cuts by state. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Virginia -- where the outages were greatest in number -- all had more than 600,000 users affected.

In Rhode Island, where the biggest percentage of users was affected, about two-thirds of the customers had no power, or more than 280,000, the DOE said.

Utilities brought service to some customers on Monday, but said the work would take days in many areas.

Utilities spent the first hours after Irene assessing overall system damage and deciding where to send crews to restore service. Crews were already busy in storm-damaged areas on Monday. In some hard-hit areas, however, the fixes could take weeks.

RESTORATION SCHEDULES

Consolidated Edison ( ED.N ) said around 121,000 customers in New York City and nearby Westchester County were without power on Monday afternoon, down from around 188,000 on Sunday. The utility had plans to restore service to all customers by late Thursday.

Jersey Central Power and Light, which serves central and northern New Jersey, said 350,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of 670,000 on Sunday. Most will be back by the weekend, and all by early next week, the company said.

"There are still areas we can't get to because of flooding and debris," said Jersey Central spokesman Ron Morano, who estimated that restoring service would take several days.

In Pennsylvania, utilities estimated 90 percent of customers would be restored by the end of the day Wednesday.

In D.C. and Maryland, Pepco said it expected to restore all customers by Thursday evening. DelMarVa Power expected to have customers restored by noon Thursday. Baltimore Gas & Electric foresaw all customers restored by Saturday.

In Virginia and North Carolina, Dominion estimated at least 90 percent of affected customers would have power restored by end of day Friday.

The following table lists reports from utility companies tallied by Reuters. --------------------------------------------------------------- AREA/STATE POWER COMPANY CURRENT OUTAGES PEAK --------------------------------------------------------------- NEW ENGLAND CONNECTICUT CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER 561,833 702,154 MAINE CENTRAL MAINE POWER 152,000 275,000 MASSACHUSETTS NATIONAL GRID 535,630 567,000 RHODE ISLAND NATIONAL GRID 183,482 282,000 VERMONT CENTRAL VERMONT PUB PWR 41,702 47,557 Subtotals 1,233,799 1,873,711 MID-ATLANTIC LONG ISLAND LONG ISLAND POWER (LIPA) 345,798 n/a NEW JERSEY PSEG ( PEG.N ) 188,000 n/a NEW JERSEY JERSEY CENTRAL P&L ( FE.N ) 350,000 670,000 NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC CITY(Pepco)POM.N 3,833 46,555 NEW YORK CON ED ( ED.N ) 121,000 187,900 NEW YORK NATIONAL GRID 2,720 324,096 NEW YORK NYSEG 101,268 n/a PENNSYLVANIA MET-ED ( FE.N ) 70,517 197,000 PENNSYLVANIA PECO ( EXC.N ) 168,000 500,000 Subtotals 993,136 >1,925,551 SOUTHERN BALTIMORE BGE (CONSTELLATION) CEG.N 139,000 466,000 DA/MD/VA PEPCO POWER (Pepco) POM.N 3,822 46,555 MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER(Pepco)POM.N 1,622 30,936 N CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 74,000 280,000 N CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 59.222 n/a VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 558,468 n/a Subtotals 836,134 >823,491 CURRENT TOTALS 3,063,069 >4,620,753

> = more than -------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Eileen O'Grady, Bernie Woodall, David Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Anna Driver, Bruce Nichols) (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)