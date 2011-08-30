Aug 30 Power was restored on Tuesday to a majority of the homes and businesses along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard that were hit by Tropical Storm Irene, leaving about 2.8 million without electricity.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that 2.8 million customers were without power as of 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) Tuesday, down from 3.3 million on Tuesday morning, and down from a peak of 6.7 million after the storm hit at the weekend.

The most outages were still in New York state, where about 525,400 customers - down from 939,000 on Monday morning - were affected.

Utility companies said it could still take days to restore electricity in accessible areas and weeks in hardest-hit regions.

Reports from utility firms and tallied by Reuters identified at least 2.1 million users without power at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), but that estimate does not take into account all utilities.

Con Edison ( ED.N ) said it planned to restore power to all affected New York city customers by late Tuesday night while power may not be fully restored in Westchester county earlier than Thursday night because of the damage Irene caused on local infrastructure.

"Irene took her toll on the trees and the trees took their toll on the power lines," said Chris Olert, a spokesman for Con Edison.

Across the Hudson, New Jersey power provider, PSEG said in a twitter message Hurricane Irene caused the worst power outage in the company's history.

The DOE report on power cuts gives a break out of outages by state. New York and Connecticut -- where the outages were greatest in number -- had more than 500,000 users affected by Tuesday afternoon. Connecticut had the biggest percentage of users affected, with one-third of the state's customers without power, the DOE said.

The United Illuminating company reported widespread damage to infrastructure in Connecticut, the government said in its twice-daily report.

Utilities spent the first hours after Irene assessing overall system damage and deciding where to send crews to restore service. Crews were working. In some hard-hit areas, however, the fixes could take weeks.

The following table lists reports from utility companies tallied by Reuters. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- AREA/STATE POWER COMPANY CURRENT OUTAGES PEAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW ENGLAND CONNECTICUT CONNECTICUT LIGHT & POWER 387,650 702,154 MAINE CENTRAL MAINE POWER n/a 275,000 MASSACHUSETTS NATIONAL GRID 165,349 567,000 RHODE ISLAND NATIONAL GRID 138,000 282,000 VERMONT CENTRAL VERMONT PUB PWR n/a 47,557

Subtotals 690,999 1,873,711 MID-ATLANTIC LONG ISLAND LONG ISLAND POWER (LIPA) 270,264 n/a NEW JERSEY PSEG ( PEG.N ) 67,000 n/a NEW JERSEY JERSEY CENTRAL P&L ( FE.N ) 240,981 670,000 NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC CITY(Pepco)POM.N 9,584 46,555 NEW YORK CON ED ( ED.N ) 34,760 187,900 NEW YORK NATIONAL GRID 50,600 324,096 NEW YORK NYSEG 83,180 n/a PENNSYLVANIA MET-ED ( FE.N ) 43,485 197,000 PENNSYLVANIA PECO ( EXC.N ) n/a 500,000

Subtotals 799,854 1,925,551 SOUTHERN BALTIMORE BGE (CONSTELLATION) CEG.N 220,300 466,000 DA/MD/VA PEPCO POWER (Pepco) POM.N 6,445 46,555 MARYLAND DELMARVA POWER(Pepco)POM.N 11,952 30,936 N CAROLINA PROGRESS ENERGY PGN.N 42,548 280,000 N CAROLINA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 35,596 n/a VIRGINIA DOMINION RESOURCES ( D.N ) 337,790 n/a

Subtotals 654,631 823,491 CURRENT TOTALS 2,145,484 4,620,753 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Joshua Schneyer, Eileen O'Grady, Bernie Woodall, David Sheppard, Jeanine Prezioso, Anna Driver, Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)