WASHINGTON Aug 26 U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano on Friday warned citizens to expect extensive power outages from Hurricane Irene which is expected to hit North Carolina this afternoon and the heavily populated Northeast at the weekend.

National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said tropical storm winds, which will hit North Carolina in the afternoon, would then stretch on to New England over the weekend.

