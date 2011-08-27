NEW YORK Aug 27 PBF Energy said on Saturday its two Northeastern U.S. refineries were operating at planned rates ahead of Hurricane Irene.

"We have taken precautions but we continue to operate," said Michael Gayda, a spokesman for the company who said all cranes and scaffolding were taken down and vessels in dock removed.

The privately held PBF owns a 190,000 barrel per day refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, and a 185,000 bpd refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey. Both are near the Port of Philadelphia which has declared Port Condition Yankee, which means gale force winds are expected in 24 hours.

Gayda said both refineries are self-sufficient for power and water.

"We feel it is safer to operate within normal operations guidelines than shut down," he said.

Gayda said logistical issues such as pipeline outages and lack of storage capacity could cause the plants to modestly cut rates.