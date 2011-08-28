NEW YORK Aug 28 PBF energy said on Sunday its 182,200 barrels-per-day Delaware City, Delaware, refinery and its 160,000 bpd Paulsboro, New Jersey, plant are operating normally after Irene pummeled the East Coast region with heavy rains and wind over the weekend.

"Both refineries didn't sustain any material damage after the storm," PBF President Michael Gayda told Reuters.

The racks at the Delaware city refinery were also operating on Sunday, Gayda added.

Racks at the Paulsboro refinery are operated by a third party. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Eric Beech)