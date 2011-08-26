* National Guard available to help East Coast response
* Trucks pre-positioned with food, water and generators
WASHINGTON Aug 26 Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Friday the military stood ready to aid the U.S.
response to Hurricane Irene, with some 101,000 National Guard
forces available if needed to governors of East Coast states.
Some 55 million Americans on the eastern seaboard are
bracing for the broad, menacing hurricane that President Barack
Obama called "extremely dangerous." [ID:nN1E77P00B]
The Pentagon said it had pre-positioned 225 trucks loaded
with equipment, food, water and generators at Fort Bragg in
North Carolina. Eighteen helicopters were deployed to the
northeastern United States to provide life-saving support, if
needed.
The U.S. military's Northern Command has been directed to
assist response efforts led by the Federal Emergency Management
Agency. Fort Bragg, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New
Jersey and Westover Air Reserve Base in Massachusetts have all
been designated as FEMA incident support bases.
"As Americans located up and down the East Coast make
preparations for Hurricane Irene's landfall ... the men and
women of the Defense Department are working closely with FEMA
as part of the larger government preparations and response to
Hurricane Irene," Panetta, who is in California, said in a
statement.
He told U.S. servicemembers abroad, including those
fighting in the Iraq and Afghan wars, that family members back
home would be supported in the storm's aftermath.
"You have my word that I will do everything possible to
take care of your families who might be in the path of the
storm," Panetta said.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech)