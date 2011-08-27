NEW YORK Aug 27 The U.S. Coast Guard closed the port of Philadelphia at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday to all vessel traffic as Hurricane Irene moved north up the eastern seaboard.

Port Condition Zulu, the highest level of security, was set for the port, which means gale force winds are expected within 12 hours.

The port serves about 1 million barrels per day of the region's 1.2 million bpd refinery capacity.