NEW YORK, Aug 29 Power was restored to one in every six households and business affected by outages as Hurricane Irene pummeled the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, leaving over 5 million without electricity on Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

About 18 percent of customers that had been affected by peak power outages following Hurricane Irene got power back on by Monday afternoon, the department's data shows .

The DOE said 5.1 million customers remained without power in 14 U.S. East Coast states at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday, down from the 6.7 million affected at peak outage, the department said in a report.

Power was restored to just under 400,000 customers since Monday morning, according to the government data.

While New York state had the most outages with about 890,000 customers without power, Rhode Island had the largest portion of its homes and businesses affected, at 65 percent, on Monday morning.

Following is a table of outages as of 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) issued by the Department of Energy.

Percent of

Percent of

Customers customers STATE without power without power Connecticut 702,154 44 Delaware 13,821 3 D.C. 10,365 9 Maine 201,663 14 Maryland 441,550 22 Massachusetts 535,630 19 New Hampshire 106,906 20 New Jersey 615,905 20 New York 888,637 12 North Carolina 252,288 8 Pennsylvania 420,102 8 Rhode Island 282,280 64 Vermont 41,702 12 Virginia 610,000 19 ----------------------------------------------- TOTAL 5,123,003