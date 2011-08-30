NEW YORK Aug 30 About 3.3 million households and businesses were without power as of 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) in the U.S. East Coast after Hurricane Irene pelted the region with high winds and rain over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

This is down from 5.1 million customers that were without power on Monday afternoon and a peak of 6.7 million affected. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)