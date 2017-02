NEW YORK, Sept 1 About 980,000 homes and businesses on the U.S. East Coast remained without power on Thursday afternoon in the wake of Hurricane Irene, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

Power had been restored to more than 130,000 customers since Thursday morning, government data shows. A peak of about 6.7 million customers were without electricity after Irene hit at the weekend. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)