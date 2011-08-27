NEW YORK Aug 27 Some 200,000 residents mostly
in the southern coastal area of North Carolina were without
power on Saturday morning from the effects of Hurricane Irene,
a spokeswoman for Progress Energy PGN.N said.
The Brunswick nuclear power station in Southport, North
Carolina was operating and sustained no damage from the
hurricane.
Both of the two plant units totaling 1,875-megawatts were
ramped down to 65 percent power on Friday evening to make sure
they could still run if the storm interrupted the electric grid
operations, said Ryan Mosier, the plant spokesman.
The storm has passed over Brunswick and the plant is
expected to ramp back up to full power later on Saturday
morning after employees run a full check on the plant and
surrounding grounds, Mosier added.
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Vicki Allen)