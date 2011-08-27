NEW YORK Aug 27 Some 200,000 residents mostly in the southern coastal area of North Carolina were without power on Saturday morning from the effects of Hurricane Irene, a spokeswoman for Progress Energy PGN.N said.

The Brunswick nuclear power station in Southport, North Carolina was operating and sustained no damage from the hurricane.

Both of the two plant units totaling 1,875-megawatts were ramped down to 65 percent power on Friday evening to make sure they could still run if the storm interrupted the electric grid operations, said Ryan Mosier, the plant spokesman.

The storm has passed over Brunswick and the plant is expected to ramp back up to full power later on Saturday morning after employees run a full check on the plant and surrounding grounds, Mosier added. (Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Vicki Allen)