NEW YORK Aug 28 Progress Energy said on Sunday it will bring units at its North Carolina Brunswick nuclear plant back to full power in the coming 24 to 36 hours as tropical storm Irene weakened near New York after battering the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast.

"Now that the storm has passed and the grid in the Progress Energy service area has stabilized, we will be slowly bringing both Brunswick units back to full power," spokesman Ryan Mosier said.

Progress reduced power at the plants, with a combined capacity of 2,111 megawatts, Saturday as Irene approached the coast with hurricane power. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and David Sheppard; Editing by Jackie Frank)