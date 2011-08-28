NEW YORK Aug 28 New Jersey power provider PSE&G said on Sunday it may take five to seven days to restore power to 330,000 customers in the state after Tropical Storm Irene pummeled the U.S. East Coast, leading to widespread power outages in the region.

Some 3.6 million customers were without power on the East Coast on Sunday morning, according to data from companies. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, editing by Maureen Bavdek)