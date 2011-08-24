* East Coast refiners watching Irene

* Hurricane to hit US East Coast by weekend

HOUSTON Aug 24 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and PBF Energy on Wednesday were watching Hurricane Irene which was expected to hit the U.S. East Coast by the weekend, where both companies operate refineries.

Irene was upgraded to a major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km). [ID:nN1E77N00M]

"While we continue to monitor the status of Hurricane Irene, routine operations continue at our Bayway refinery," ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Jane Grothe said, referring to the 238,000 barrel-per-day plant in Linden, New Jersey.

PBF President Michael Gayda said his company's 182,200 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware and 160,000 bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey were getting ready for the storm.

"It's a comprehensive plan to get ourselves ready for the potential of strong winds and high tides," Gayda said. "We're watching the weather, the path and the predictions, and making sure we're ready." (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by John Picinich)