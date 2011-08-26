* NPRA head says cutbacks help with shutdowns if needed

HOUSTON Aug 26 Some U.S. East Coast refineries were cutting production rates on Friday in preparation for having to shut units or entire plants as Hurricane Irene headed for the region, the president of the National Petrochemical and Refiners Association President Charles Drevna told Reuters.

Those include Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, a source familiar with refinery operations said on Friday. The source said ratess were cut by about 25 percent. [ID:nN1E77P1BK]

Drevna had no details and did not identify which plants were cutting rates, but he said pullbacks are part of the shutdown process if shutdowns are deemed necessary.

Irene, a Category 2 storm with winds of up to 105 miles per hour (165 kph) was expected to make landfall on the North Carolina coast on Saturday, then extend to New York on Sunday, and then to New England.

Major East Coast refiners are in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"Refiners are taking precautions right now" and would likely decide later Friday whether to move ahead with shutting units or entire plants, Drevna said.

"If you're going to shut it down, you've got to start making preparations and those need to be done in an orderly fashion," he said.

Drevna added that the PADD I region is well supplied with refined products, with 23 days of gasoline and 46 days of diesel and heating oil in stocks.

He said power outages could be the post-Irene focus, which could leave refiners unable to operate even if unscathed by the storm. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners faced that issue after Hurricane Ike pummeled the Texas coast in 2008.

Individual refiners that could be in Irene's wide swath said on Friday that operations were routine while they were monitoring or undergoing storm preparations. None confirmed whether those preparations included cutting rates.

"We have not announced any changes," PBF Energy President Michael Gayda said. PBF runs a 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, and a 160,000 bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

Hess, which runs a 70,000 bpd plant in Port Reading, New Jersey, also said it had no updates to its plan to continue operating through the storm while preparing for high winds and storm water ahead of time.

Other plants that could be affected include ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 238,000 bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, its 185,000 bpd plant in Trainer, Pennsylvania, and Sunoco's (SUN.N) 335,000 bpd plant in Philadelphia. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)