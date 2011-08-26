HOUSTON Aug 26 Some U.S. East Coast refineries were cutting production rates on Friday in preparation for having to shut units or entire plants as Hurricane Irene headed for the region, the president of the National Petrochemical and Refiners Association told Reuters.

Charles Drevna had no details and did not identify which plants were cutting rates, but he said pullbacks are part of the shutdown process if shutdowns are deemed necessary.

Individual refiners said opertions were routine on Friday.

"Refiners are taking precautions right now" and would likely decide later Friday whether to move ahead with shutting units or entire plants, Drevna said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)