Aug 30 U.S. refiners on Tuesday continued to restore operations disrupted by Hurricane Irene over the weekend. One refinery suffered damage to a crude unit due to flooding, while another remained shut, sources said.

ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 238,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey remained shut on Tuesday, the company said. However, a source familiar with the plant's operations said it had begun the restart process starting on Monday, after closing during Irene's approach. [ID:nN1E77T0KE]

Conoco's Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery was operating at normal rates. [ID:nWEN7648]

In Philadelphia, a 90,000 bpd crude unit at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) Girard Point section of its 335,000 bpd refinery was shut down Sunday due to flooding from Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery operations said.

The crude charge pumps for the unit were flooded and went down.

Rates to the 90,000 bpd gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at Girard Point were cut to around 40,000 bpd. It wasn't yet clear how long the pump system would take to repair.

The crude unit at the Point Breeze section of Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery remained down after a fire there last week. [ID:nN1E77S0P3]

Sunoco began on Monday to ramp up rates at its Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania plant after rates were cut ahead of Irene, a source familiar with operations said.

Hess Corp ( HES.N ) and PBF Energy each said their East Coast refineries returned to normal operations following Irene. [ID:nWEN7673] [ID:nWEN7655]

Colonial Pipeline said Irene's impact on its northwestern refined oil system in southern New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia was less than expected. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said there were no interruptions in the pipeline's service to Linden, New Jersey, and New York Harbor. The following lists the status of refineries after Irene: Company Location Capacity Status

('000 bpd) ConocoPhillips Trainer, Pa 185 Restarting after cut to 140,000 bpd* ConocoPhillips Linden, NJ 238 Shut Hess Port Reading, NJ 70 Normal Sunoco Marcus Hook, Pa 194 Restarting after cut to 140,000 bpd Sunoco Philadelphia 335

Girard Point 90 Crude unit shut by flooding

90 FCC cut to 40,000 bpd** PBF Energy Delaware City 182 Normal PBF Energy Paulsboro, NJ 160 Normal * According to sources familiar with operations. ** According to filing with city regulators, related to work on mercaptan system. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer, Selam Gebrekidan, Erwin Seba, Janet McGurty, David Sheppard, Bruce Nichols, Kristen Hays, Eileen Moustakis, Joe Silha and Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Marguerita Choy)