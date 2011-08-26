UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
NEW YORK Aug 26 Statoil said that there was no visible damage to its 6.75 million barrel crude oil South Riding Point storage facility in the Bahamas after Hurricane Irene swept through the island, a company spokesman said on Friday.
"We expect the facility to be back up later this weekend or early next week," the spokesman said.
The facility was shut on Wednesday ahead of the storm. The spokesman said that there was no visible damage at the terminal. However, the company was not able to assess the state of the Sea Island jetty where the ships docked due to high water.
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.