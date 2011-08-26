NEW YORK Aug 26 Statoil said that there was no visible damage to its 6.75 million barrel crude oil South Riding Point storage facility in the Bahamas after Hurricane Irene swept through the island, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"We expect the facility to be back up later this weekend or early next week," the spokesman said.

The facility was shut on Wednesday ahead of the storm. The spokesman said that there was no visible damage at the terminal. However, the company was not able to assess the state of the Sea Island jetty where the ships docked due to high water.