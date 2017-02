WASHINGTON Aug 28 Topical storm Irene maintained a maximum wind speed of 60 miles per hour/96 kmh as the center moved over southern New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

Irene was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday after making its way up the U.S. East Coast, leaving 11 dead and as many as 3.6 million people without electricity. (For full coverage of Irene, click on [ID:nSTORM]))

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)