NEW YORK Aug 24 Statoil's 6.75 million-barrel South Riding Point oil storage terminal in the Bahamas shut down in preparation for Hurricane Irene, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We just completed shutting down about 20 minutes ago," said Delton Russell, a spokesman for the facility.

The terminal has 10 storage tanks which store only crude oil. (Reporting by Janet McGurty)