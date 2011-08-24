* Buckeye shuts 21.6-million-barrel facility

NEW YORK, Aug 24 Energy companies planned to shut more than 28 million barrels of oil storage capacity in the Bahamas ahead of Hurricane Irene on Wednesday.

Buckeye Partners ( BPL.N ) planned to shut its 21.6-million-barrel storage facility by Wednesday night until the storm is over. [ID:nWEN7516]

Statoil ( STL.OL ) also shut down its 10-tank, 6.75-million-barrel South Riding Point storage facility.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) and PBF Energy were monitoring the storm and initiating preparations in anticipation of Irene's landfall. Both operate refineries in New Jersey, and PBF also operates a refinery in Delaware. [ID:nN1E77N1A4]

Irene, now a major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), roared through the Bahamas on a path that will take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]

Oil storage in the Bahamas is strategic due to its close proximity to the giant U.S. oil market.

Colonial Pipeline [COLPI.UL] said on Wednesday it is securing facilities for high winds and water.

"We do not plan to shut down but will if conditions warrant," company spokesman Steve Baker said.

PBF Energy President Michael Gayda said the company was preparing for strong winds and high tides at its 182,200-barrels-per-day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware refinery, and its 160,000-bpd plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

"We're watching the weather, the path and the predictions, and making sure we're ready," he said.

ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Janet Grothe said operations were routine on Wednesday at its 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey. (Reporting by Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Dale Hudson)