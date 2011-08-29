NEW YORK, Aug 29 A crude unit at the Girard Point section of Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrel per day Philadelphia refinery was shut down Sunday due to flooding from Hurricane Irene, a source familiar with refinery operations said Monday.

The crude charge pumps for the unit were flooded and went down. Rates to the Girard Point gasoline-making FCC unit were cut by more than half to around 40,000 barrels per day. The unit has a rated capacity of 90,000 bpd.

The crude unit at the Point Breeze section of the refinery remains down after a fire there last week.