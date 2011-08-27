MIAMI Aug 27 Hurricane Irene remains a "large and dangerous" storm as it moves up the U.S. East Coast and residents there should take its threat seriously, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said on Saturday.

U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said New Jersey resorts would feel the effects of the storm on Sunday morning and a storm surge was also forecast for Long Island Sound and Metropolitan New York. (Reporting by Miami newsroom)