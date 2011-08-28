* Airlines cancel 10,000 flights, NY service halted
* New York subway closes, may not reopen Monday morning
* Maryland closes Bay Bridge due to high winds
* More than 1 mln evacuate NJ shore by road
(Philadelphia airport closes)
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 U.S. airlines canceled more
than 10,000 flights due to Hurricane Irene by late Saturday,
while New York and other eastern cities initiated sweeping
storm-related shutdowns of rail and mass transit systems.
Tens of millions of air travelers, train passengers and
subway and bus riders scrambled to adjust their routines, work
commutes and vacations as transportation networks gradually
scaled back operations.
Coordinated transportation-related closures or slowdowns,
often seen during winter storms in the Northeast, were mostly
announced on Friday to try to give travelers enough time to
adjust and ensure they stay away from Irene's fury.
They were left to contemplate transportation service cuts
lasting into Monday and possibly longer, depending on how hard
Irene hits the Northeast on Sunday.
New York's subway system, which carries 7 million riders
daily and operates the largest fleet in the world, had never
closed due to weather.
"There is no mass transit available," said New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg, advising New Yorkers in evacuation zones who
had not yet left where they could board special buses headed
for safer locations. "The airports are basically all closed."
He said it was unlikely that subway and other mass transit
operations would be up and running by Monday morning's
commute.
Airlines canceled more than 10,000 flights from Friday
through Monday, according to the online flight tracking service
Flightaware.com.
The Northeast is the most congested area of U.S. air space
and the three New York-area airports -- John F. Kennedy and
LaGuardia airports in New York and Newark airport in New Jersey
-- bore the brunt of East Coast cancellations.
The three facilities handle about 6,000 flights on an
average weekend day, and nearly 100 million domestic and
international passengers annually. Disruptions in the region
were felt across the country and overseas.
The New York-area airports closed at noon EDT for arrivals
and the last departures occurred in the early evening. Those
airports were effectively closed and service would not resume
until post-storm conditions were assessed, officials said.
The virtually empty rain- and wind-swept tarmac at Reagan
National in Washington handled sparse Saturday traffic, usually
the lightest day of the week. The nation's capital was not
expecting a head-on hit from the storm.
Posted schedules showed flights only heading west to
Detroit, Milwaukee and other cities. Reagan National,
Washington Dulles, and Baltimore-Washington airports all
planned to stay open through the storm even though airlines
were halting service.
Philadelphia International Airport closed until late Sunday
afternoon at the earliest, a spokeswoman said. Airlines pulled
out of there as well.
Airports have backup generators that are usually reserved
for maintaining power at air traffic towers and for public
safety. But expectations were that Washington airports would be
back in operation quickly.
"If it goes through and is all over by late (Sunday)
morning or early afternoon, things should get back on track,"
said Tara Hamilton, spokeswoman for Reagan National and
Washington Dulles.
As at New York airports, airlines moved jetliners to safer
areas like Chicago and other Midwest airports.
"We are not keeping any aircraft in Irene's path," said
Andrea Huguely, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, a unit of
AMR Corp AMR.N.
Other carriers heavily affected include US Airways LCC.N,
Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), and United Airlines (UAL.N).
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it worked to
protect air traffic towers and other facilities and equipment
from any storm damage. Despite the shutdown of regular service,
some FAA controllers would remain at East Coast airports to
handle any emergency, rescue or military flights.
LaGuardia airport recently christened a new control tower
that replaced a 40-year-old one that leaked.
More than 1 million people evacuated the New Jersey shore
areas via roads over a 24-hour period, the state's governor,
Chris Christie, said.
Christie sharply urged those remaining at Jersey Shore
resorts on Friday to "get the hell off the beach" and leave the
region to avoid the storm.
A southbound stretch of nearly 100 miles (160 km) of the
Garden State Parkway south of the Raritan River was closed, as
was the Atlantic City Expressway, which heads to Philadelphia.
Maryland closed the 180-foot-high Bay Bridge, which spans
the Chesapeake Bay and links the Maryland and Delaware shore
with the Washington region on Saturday night with gusts
reaching 80 mph.
Virginia had already closed the 20-mile Chesapeake Bay
Bridge Tunnel further south.
Authorities also planned speed and lane restrictions on the
Delaware Memorial Bridge, a major north-south span on
Interstate 95, and could order it closed if conditions
warranted. New York authorities said they could close the
George Washington Bridge, depending on Irene's winds. Other New
York City suspension bridges could also close.
New York harbor was emptied of ships.
Airline travelers had few alternatives with Amtrak also
scaling back Northeast rail service on Saturday and planning to
shut it down on Sunday.
Freight rail operator CSX CSX.N curtailed local service
in coastal North Carolina and Virginia and would resume
operations "as conditions allow."
CSX was inspecting tracks along the mid-Atlantic region.
Locomotives, rail cars and crossing gates were secured ahead of
the storm.
(Additional reporting by Basil Katz and Edith Honan and
David Warner; Editing by Philip Barbara)