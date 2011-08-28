* Airports in Washington open, most flights canceled
* Amtrak Northeast service halted
WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. airlines resumed
limited operations on Sunday at Washington-area airports lashed
by Hurricane Irene while New York, the nation's busiest air
hub, assessed the storm's wrath.
With skies clearing and damage from feared Irene minimal, a
few arrivals descended on the capital area's three airports --
Reagan National and Dulles in Virginia and BWI in Maryland.
The biggest airlines canceled virtually all service for the
day throughout the Northeast and hoped to restart flights in
earnest on Monday.
It could take a couple of days to get operations back to
normal, aviation officials said.
More than 10,000 flights were canceled from Friday through
Monday, most at New York-area airports that handle about 6,000
flights per day and 100 million passengers a year.
Carriers heavily affected include US Airways LCC.N, Delta
Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines AMR.N and United
Airlines (UAL.N).
All three New York airports remained effectively closed
Sunday morning.
Airlines abandoned Northeast airports ahead of the storm to
keep their planes away from hurricane-force winds and
torrential rains.
Amtrak, the nation's only long haul passenger rail service,
canceled all Northeast trains for Sunday.
(Reporting by John Crawley and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill
Trott)